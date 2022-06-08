TEXARKANA, Ark. - Being a single parent can be stressful not only emotionally, but financially. A statewide organization is stepping in to help ease that burden for 24 single parents in Arkansas.
With the help of generous donors, each single parent will receive an endowed scholarship for the upcoming spring semester.
The flexible scholarship of up to $1,200 helps single parents pay for the biggest financial obstacles to obtaining a degree that can lead to a career with family-supporting wages.
One of these single parents was Sharonda Smith of Texarkana. This Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund recipient received a Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship while attending Texarkana College for her associate degree in education. Sharonda is a mother and grandmother, and she began her postsecondary educational journey at the age of 49.
“Being in food services at Red Lobster for 28 years, the pandemic helped me to realize I need to do something different,” she said. “After successful completion of my first semester, I gained the confidence I needed to assure me I could do this.”
Usually made in the name of a loved one, endowed scholarships to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund are a meaningful way to support the gift of education for generations to come. A gift totaling $25,000, made at one time or over a period of several years, will endow a scholarship in perpetuity in the name of the individual or organization of the donor’s choosing. ASPSF program managers select hardworking students who meet the endowed scholarship requirements, such as county of residence, major, GPA, etc.
Below are the names of all 2022 Spring endowed scholars:
- Deanna Jones of Jacksonville received a Sue Frueauff Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Deanna attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for her bachelor’s degree in education.
- Sade Wilson of Little Rock received the Sue Frueauff Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Sade attended the University of Central Arkansas for her bachelor’s degree in education.
- LaQuenta Baker of Helena received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, LaQuenta attended Phillips Community College for her associate degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.
- Melanie Beeler of Batesville received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Melanie attended the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville for her associate degree in early childhood education.
- Latisha French of Fort Smith received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Latisha attended the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith for her bachelor's degree in social work.
- Lindsey Hall of Hot Springs received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Lindsey attended National Park College for her associate degree in business.
- Brittney Hamm of Mountain Home received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Brittney attended Arkansas State University’s traditional registered nursing program.
- Kavona Harvey of Blytheville received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Kavona attended Arkansas Northeastern College for her associate degree in early childhood education.
- Raquelle Hobbs Roulette of North Little Rock received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Raquelle attended the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College for her associate degree in business.
- William Pontius of Conway received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, William attended the University of Central Arkansas for his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
- Hannah Powell of Grady received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Hannah attended Southeast Arkansas Community College for her associate degree in nursing.
- Thia Armstrong of Pearcy received the Megahan Family Endowment Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Thia attended Henderson State University for her bachelor’s degree in education.
- Carol Caldwell of Hot Springs Village received the Megahan Family Endowment Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Carol attended National Park College for her associate degree in nursing.
- Jessica Forest of Hot Springs received the Megahan Family Endowment Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Jessica attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences.
- Hannah Vaughn of Hot Springs received the Megahan Family Endowment Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Hannah attended National Park College for her associate degree in nursing.
- NaTalla Carter of Harrison received the Ralph Nesson Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, NaTalla attended North Arkansas College’s business accounting program.
- Jasandra Gil of Fort Smith received the Ralph Nesson Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Jasandra attended the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith for her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- Jasmaine Bass of Mabelvale received the Rebsamen Fund Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Jasmaine attended Southeast Arkansas College for her associate degree in nursing.
- Allison Brewster of Sherwood received the Rebsamen Fund Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Allison attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- Dennis Adams of Little Rock received the Remmel/Wohlleb Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Dennis attended the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College for his associate degree in radiology.
- Johna Rocha of Benton received the Remmel/Wohlleb Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Johna attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for her associate degree in nursing.
- Kelly Kokinos of North Little Rock received the Scheuck/McCarty Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Kelly attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for an English degree.
- Teresa Tyree of North Little Rock received the Scheuck/McCarty Endowed Scholarship. During the Spring 2022 semester, Teresa attended the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College for her associate degree in computer and information sciences.
For more information about Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, contact program manager Sandra Warren at swarren@aspsf.org or (870) 330-7371.