Texarkana mother pleads for answers in her son's death

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana mother is still searching for answers after someone fatally shot her 32-year old son nearly four years ago.
Fredrick Griffin was killed at his home in the Beverly community.
Police say are still waiting on forensic evidence from the crime lab.
They've interviewed persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.
"I miss him everyday. I wish that whoever knows something would come forward," said Mary Eatherly, Fredric Griffin's Mother.
At the time of his murder, Griffin's mother lived less than a block away from her son.
She thinks about him everyday, and says the holidays are especially difficult.
On Jan. 28, 2016, police said Griffin was shot at least once in the upper body at his home in the 500 block of Waterman Street.
Griffin died at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital where he had been employed.
His family said he loved life, and had been going to school to be a nurse.
Eatherly believes someone knows what happened to him.
"I feel like it was someone who knew him. Someone who came to his house. He helped a lot of people. He was good-hearted," said Eatherly.
Last Saturday, Eatherly said her son would have turned 36 years old.
She is hopeful that her son's killer or killers will soon be brought to justice.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department or Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.
You can remain anonymous, and earn a reward of up to $1,000.