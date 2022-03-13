Texarkana mothers speak out after losing sons to gun violence

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana mothers are calling for an end to gun violence after their sons were killed in a shooting late last year.
Rickalon Young and DeAngelo handy were killed and another 17-year old teenager was wounded during a shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.
A memorial walk was held Sunday afternoon to not only remember the victims, but to talk about the issue of gun violence.
The group of mothers say they're heart-broken over the senseless violence that took their sons lives way too soon.
Both victims were 18 years old when they were killed three months ago.
The Stop the Gun Violence, Stop the Silence walk started in the 1400 block of West 10th Street.
Young's mother, Tyranjula Brown, says all of the boys involved in the shooting were friends and grew up together in Texarkana.
The community is devastated by the loss.
Brown believes kids need to cherish life more than they do.
"These kids got to stop toting guns. We're just trying to bring awareness to it and all mothers need to work together to get this solved," said Tyranjula Brown, Rickalon Young's mother.
"These youngsters need to put them guns down, they done took our babies from us," said Millie Handy, DeAngelo Handy's mother.
Kevonte Collins, 17, is wanted on a capital murder charge in connection with the fatal shootings.
Police say he has connections to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but he may also be in Texarkana.
Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Calls can be made anonymously to 903-793-STOP.