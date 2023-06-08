TEXARKANA, Texas - The family of a Texarkana, Texas man killed seven years ago is speaking out following the news that police made an arrest in the case.
Traveyon Henderson has been booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of capital murder. Another arrest is pending.
Police believe robbery was the motive behind the murder of Fredric Griffin. He was shot several times at his home on Waterman Street in January 2016.
Griffin died at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital where he worked.
His mother, Mary Eatherly, and more than a dozen family members gathered at the Bi-State Justice Building to remember her son.
She described him as kind-hearted and hard-working young man. At the time of his death, she lived less than a block from her son.
Eatherly says her family feels a sense of relief to know an arrest has been made.
"We're going to be the voice for him to see that justice is served for him and soon everything is going to be out in the open," said Eatherly.
Police also have a capital murder warrant for another man in Griffin's death. He is held in prison on another crime.
Police say because he was a juvenile when the crime happened, his identity can't be released.