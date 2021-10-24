Texarkana Museum System launches campaign benefiting Ace of Clubs House

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Museum System is kicking off a capital campaign to raise $500,000 to make renovations to a local historic home.
The Ace of Clubs House Museum was restored once in the late-80's, but since that time it has accumulated some high dollar fixes and renovations.
The house is distinctly shaped like a club, from a deck of playing cards.
The two-story Italian brick mansion has 22 sides.
Texarkana Museum System Board President Velvet Cool says the home is unique to the community because of the families who've lived in it.
The house was originally built in 1885.
"The architecture actually makes it unique to our nation and in fact, probably the world. As far as we know, this is the only home built in the octagonal design like it is," said Cool.
The house is encircled by a dry moat to help with air circulation, but since its been concreted Cool says it retains a lot more moisture.
She says one of their top priorities is to fix the drainage and roof issues.
The museum system also wants to replace the windows and repaint the exterior.
Former Board President Don Morriss and his wife, Patsy, have issued a community challenge to help kick off the capital campaign to make the much-needed renovations.
The Morrises will donate $25,000 when the museum system collects $25,000 in new memberships.
"They would like to push us over the edge with our $500,000, so once we reach $475,000 they present the final $25,000 and endow our campaign," said Cool.
The home was donated to the museum system by the Moore family in 1988.
It quickly became popular with tourists and was even featured on HGTV.
The property is also on the National and State Historic Registers.
While fundraisers, rentals and other events are still held at the house, Cool says renovations need to be made now to keep the home viable for years to come.
"It is a complete historic home that tells a story of our community, not just in its architecture, but in its furnishings and papers," said Cool.
According to local folklore, the original homeowner built the house with the winnings he got in a game of poker with an ace of clubs.
For more information on how you can help with the restoration efforts, call 903-793-4831 to join as a member or make your donation.