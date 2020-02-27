Texarkana Museums System to host workshop on cemetery conservation

TEXARKANA, Ark. - You've probably noticed at one time or another, those old cemeteries on the side of the road, with crumbling headstones and overgrown vegetation.
A non-profit group in Texarkana is now working to reclaim some of those graveyards, and teach others how they can help preserve history.
The Texarkana Museums System will be discussing cemetery conservation on Saturday, Feb. 29th with a free workshop at the P.J. Ahern House.
Their goal is to educate others how to care for aging gravestones and document important pieces of the community's history.
The workshop is geared towards anyone wanting to learn more about preserving historic cemeteries, but the group will also be tackling a specific project.
They'll be working to survey and document the Old Salem Cemetery, a historically African American cemetery, just outside of Texarkana.
It was established in 1884.
The group will be working with the cemetery owner, Israel Gamble.
Texarkana Museums System Curator Jamie Simmons say the workshop will give people the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in cemetery preservation.
"There are a lot of people who have their heart in the right place, they just need the tools and resources to be able to do it properly. So, they can pass on that cemetery and knowledge on to the next generation," said Simmons.
The free workshop is funded in part by a grant from the Black History Commission of Arkansas.
Over the next few months, they'll be conducting a series of training sessions, as well as field work at the cemetery.
The first training session is Saturday, Feb. 29th at 1 p.m. inside the P.J. Ahern Home in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas.
For more information or to sign up for the workshop, contact Jamie Simmons 903-793-4831 or ahern@texarkanamuseums.org.