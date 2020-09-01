Texarkana neighborhood continues cleanup from record rainfall

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Cleanup continues from the record rainfall last month in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The Aug. 12 storm stranded motorists, washed out roads, and damaged homes throughout the city.
The flooding was widespread, but some of the hardest hit neighborhoods were around Nix Creek.
Brenda Pharr lives in the 3500 block of Forestwood Street, which runs parallel next to Nix Creek.
Her damaged carpet has been stripped from the house.
Pharr's neighbors are also in the process of making major repairs.
Nearly a dozen homes on Forestwood Street were damaged.
Pharr believes with proper drainage maintenance the streets would have flooded and maybe even the yards, but not the homes.
"The ones who live on Forestwood moved here in good faith believing the city would maintain the drainage problems. Some have flood insurance others do not," explained Pharr.
Pharr says they've reached out to the city for help, but she said the creek has not been maintained for about 5 years.
Recently, she says the city has sent a crew of work release prisoners to cut trees in Nix Creek.
She doesn't believe it was enough to keep the creek from flooding again.
"Yes, the homes will flood again. I just need to stress that we've reached out to the city, corporately as a neighborhood, countless times. No response," said Pharr.
Texarkana, Arkansas Public Works Director Tyler Richards says he's personally received more than 40 requests for debris removal or road repairs caused by the storm.
His office has received even more.
Richards says manpower is a challenge, but crews are tackling the list of complaints in order of the worst areas first.