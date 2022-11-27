Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday.
It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference.
Texarkana Resources for the Disabled has been helping adults with disabilities help themselves in the Texarkana area for more than 50 years.
The organization's work center is located on East 19th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
There are 25 direct support staff at Texarkana Resources, and about 300 clients.
The primary focus of the organization is to support, train and advocate for those with disabilities.
Board Member Michelle Walraven says when you give to Texarkana Resources, you're helping their clients not only to live independently, but continue learning new skills.
"They just want to feel independent. They want that sense of giving back to the community. They want their own sense of income. We train and teach them living and independent skills, so they have that sense of independence, said Walraven.
Walraven says the funds from Giving Tuesday will go towards expanding their living skills program called "Resources Unlimited."
The nonprofit hoping to raise about $6500 in the campaign, and they're still looking for matching donors.
The campaign is this Tuesday, but donations can be made anytime between now and Friday, December 2nd.
For more information on ways to give, go to texarkanaresources.org.