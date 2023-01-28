Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods.
Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center.
Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them.
The Amachi Vision Corps is working with the Beverly, Rosehill and Newtown neighborhoods to make sure people in those areas have access to quality healthcare services, vital financial information and community outreach.
Studies show that residents of impoverished communities are at increased risk for mental illness, chronic disease, higher mortality, and lower life expectancy.
There were 27 vendors included in the health, wealth, and community fair.
The organizations and businesses selected for the fair were mostly geared towards adults and seniors.
"Our sole purpose is to give the community some information that can help change their lives," said Ruby Shoals, Financial Professional.
"I hope they walk away with the knowledge that we're a community of one. Anytime there's someone out there. They can always come to them, whether it's for healthcare, finances or community all together. We're big on helping people," said Kristi Kendrick, Amachi Vision Corps Inc.
This is the non-profit's first health fair, and they're hoping to make it bigger and better each year.
They also want to offer new topics with each event.
Recent census data shows that about 17 percent of the population in Bowie County live below the poverty line.
That number is higher than the national average of about 13 percent.