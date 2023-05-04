Texarkana nonprofit hosts community event for high school students

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is hosting a free Community Unity Day for area high school students.
The organization, Just Love and Kindness, was created to support teens, veterans and those in need by encouraging them to live safe and healthy lives.
All of area high school students have been invited to attend the event on Saturday at the Four States Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of fun games, door prizes, food and other activities throughout the day.
The nonprofit was created by Robert and Laura Klein in 2017 after the tragic murder of their son Jarrod.
The community unity event will include other local guest speakers who have lost their sons or daughters due to violence, drugs or suicide.
Board member Britain ball says the event is geared towards helping teens make good choices.
"The goal is to get in front of the issues, before the issues become issues. To be a voice of reason for the kids who don't have a voice of reason at home. We also want to show them that they have support outside of the home. There are people in the community who want to help you going forward," said Ball.
The nonprofit says proceeds from their annual community golf tournament are being used to pay for the event. They also use funding for other programs such as coat drives and feeding the homeless.
Students need to bring their school ID card.
The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.