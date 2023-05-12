Texarkana nonprofit hosts 'Moving the Mountain' conference

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A faith-based Texarkana non-profit recently received a $100,000 state grant to be used over the next four years to help people struggling with drug addiction and other substance abuse issues.
Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas is using some of the funds next week to host a conference called "Moving the Mountain." Organizers say the grant covers 17 counties in southwest Arkansas.
The non-profit is partnering with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Midsouth to host the conference at the Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana. Their goal is to end stigmas attached to addictions to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
The faith-based initiative will offer resources to the community in order to break the chains of addiction.
"We will have people on our panel and available on Tuesday to talk about all areas and aspects of addiction and resources from all over the state," said Barbara Pitts Riley, Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas.
The conference is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Arkansas Convention Center. The all day event is for people wanted to help others, as well as, those currently struggle with addictions.
For more information on how to register for the conference, visit the Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas event page.