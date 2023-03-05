Texarkana nonprofit opens new transitional living home for woman and children

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana organization is expanding their space and services to help more women in crisis.
The non-profit recently opened a new transitional living home on the Arkansas-side.
Grace House Executive Director Whitney Jackson says it's the only transitional home in Texarkana where mothers can bring their children.
The new home opened on January 15.
There's ten bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a kitchen and living space.
The organization also has a counseling program, bible study and Celebrate Recovery class for those struggling with hurts, hang-ups and habits of any kind.
"They go through a one year program. We hope to give them the tools they need to succeed once they transition from our home," explained Jackson.
"With the trauma taking place, the insecurities. If she can come to a place where she can call her own and be with her kids and to have the support around her. It has been life-changing," said Karen Rayfield, Grace House Founder.
Grace House started in 2017 in Texarkana, Texas, when Rayfield began helping just one mother.
As they needs have grown, so has their outreach.
Rayfield says they're very blessed to have the new space in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The non-profit is raising money to help pay for the costs of the new home.
They're hosting a Grace House Gala on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Ramage Farms in Hooks, Texas.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Grace House Facebook page or visit eventbrite.com.