TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana nonprofit is helping those experiencing homelessness have better access to flu shots and other health screenings.
The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition partnered with other local organizations to bring medical services and winter supplies to the homeless population in the downtown area.
Organizers set up a table full of free items inside the Texarkana Public Library.
There was also a group of hair stylists who volunteered to give out haircuts.
The Spirit of St. Michael mobile unit was set up behind the library.
Anyone who received the flu shot were also given a free sleeping bag.
"We want to bring the flu vaccine to them, so they're able to take advantage of that vaccine to protect themselves," said Melissa Mulholland, Miller-Bowie Health Coalition Chair.
The event was sponsored by Summit Community Care and Harbor House.