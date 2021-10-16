Texarkana nonprofit raises awareness of domestic violence

TEXARKANA, Texas - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
It was launched nationally about 35 years ago as a way to raise awareness of the problem in the United States and support victims of domestic abuse.
The Domestic Violence Prevention (DVP) Center in Texarkana held an event Saturday to not only raise awareness, but collect funds for their agency.
DVP Texarkana served more than 1,300 victims just this past year, 700 of them were children.
The organization hosted their first CO-ED softball game at Grady T. Wallace Field.
There were four teams to participate including two law enforcement teams.
"In 2020, Police Chief Schutte for the Texarkana, Texas Police Department actually said that their officers respond most to domestic violence or domestic calls. That just shows that our police departments are responding to domestic calls very regularly," said Trinity Gardner, DVP Sexual Assault Coordinator.
Gardner says their non-profit provides confidential shelter, legal advocacy, as well as, counseling and support groups.
The organization helps both men and women.
Gardner says many people don't realize how prevalent domestic violence is the community and that their organization offers free services to all clients.
"We just need everyone to be aware that there are services out there for help. They don't have to sit there and just take it. We're here to safety plan with you, and help people to get them to where they're on their own and living a life free of abuse," explained Gardner.
Domestic Violence Prevention serves ten counties in the Texarkana region.
Organizers say the money raised from the CO-ED softball fundraiser will be used to supplement their grant funds.
For more information about the organization and services they provide go to dvptxk.org.