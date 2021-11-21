Texarkana nonprofits give away Thanksgiving boxes

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Thanksgiving is next week and several Texarkana non-profits are working together to make sure families have what they need.
Volunteers passed out 300 holiday boxes and turkeys Saturday afternoon at the former Washington Academy.
The "I Am A Hero" Foundation moved into the old Washington Academy campus last month and have been involved in a number of outreach programs.
Donnie Reid says they're overall mission is focused on giving life skills and training to children and adults.
"This is what we're all created for. We're not doing anything special. We're just doing what God told us to do," said Reid.
The drive-thru and pick up line for the Thanksgiving meals stretch around the building.
The food boxes included sweet potatoes, dressing, and canned goods.
The "I Am A Hero" Foundation partnered with the United Families of America Arkansas Chapter to give away the food boxes at the new "We Are Washington" development center.
All of the meals were given away on a first come, first serve basis.
"We're going to be off all next week, so we just wanted to ensure that they had food available to cook while their out of school and while we're off transitioning into the December month," explained Jennifer London, United Families of America AR Chapter Program Director.
This is the first year the non-profits have given away Thanksgiving meals to area families.
Ladarius Reid with the "I Am A Hero" Foundations says their goal is to continue more service projects like the food boxes in the future.
"Our family is really passionate about giving back to the community. It's a skill I learned when I was really young. So anything we can do to give back and help anyone in need means the world to me," said Reid.
Donnie Reid says they want the new center to be a haven for young people.
"Kids need something to do and to be honest our city has failed our youth. In the past, me included, we have not had enough avenues for young people to do anything," said Reid.
The non-profits say by working together in one location, they're hoping to make a real difference in the community.
"All the sports programs, and in the very near future all of the education programs, such as, financial literacy we're going to get into job training. We're going to try to make this a GED testing center and everything here will be free," said Reid.
For more information about their upcoming outreach programs, go to I Am A Hero foundation Facebook page or the We Are Washington Facebook page.