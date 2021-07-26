Texarkana nonprofits help locals beat the heat

TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures soar in the Ark-La-Tex, health leaders in Texarkana warn that the elderly, those on medications, children, outdoor workers, and the homeless are most at risk for heat-related illnesses.
Local non-profit organizations say they're seeing more elderly people, families, and the chronic homeless utilize more of their services to beat the heat.
Mission Texarkana feeds people twice a day and its now opening its doors so people can stop by and sit down, cool off, get some water, sunscreen and bug spray. Salvation Army of Texarkana officials said they're even getting more requests now for fans or air conditioning units.
Some area residents are stepping up in other ways.
Naomi Starks has been helping family and friends who are not able to get out and take care of their lawns. She has about five yards to mow, and she's trying to get finished everyday before it gets too hot.
"It's getting hotter everyday. This week and last week was a little hectic. We drink plenty of water, Gatorade, and then we take a few breaks every now and then," said Starks.
"Sometimes people don't have air conditioning on in their house. They're going to different locations to get a breaks from the heat from their home and so we offer a stop for that as well," said Alaina Presley, Mission Texarkana.
Mission Texarkana and Salvation Army of Texarkana are taking donations of bottled water, bug spray, sunscreen, cooling towels, fans, as well as, monetary donations.
Some extra tips to keep cool include, wearing loosing fitting clothing, resting in the shade, and avoiding caffeinated drinks or alcohol.