Texarkana nonprofits use historic school for community programs

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former public school building in Texarkana, Arkansas is now being repurposed to offer development and outreach programs to the community.
The "I Am A Hero" Foundation recently purchased the campus from the school district.
The foundation and "We Are Washington" non-profit is just getting started on their plans for the former Washington Academy building on Marietta Street.
The organizations have partnered with about ten other non-profits to offer life skills, mentoring and training to children and adults.
"There's no way we would be able to handle this with just the people we know, so having everyone come in and chip in has been really been beneficial to help get this thing going, and hopefully keep it going for a long time," said Darius Reid, "I Am A Hero" Foundation Director.
Reid says the new Washington Community Development Center is already working with about 50 to 100 kids in the community.
The recreation wing of the building includes a basketball court, multiple game rooms, and a theater room.
The new facility will not only give kids something to do, but Reid says their goal is to make a change in the community.
In order accomplish that, he says they have to include the whole family not just the kids.
"If your not getting a constant and consistent message, the message will tend to get lost. That is one of the big things we wanted to do is have life skills in here for the parents and kids, so moving forward they can get that consistent message not only at the center, but when they go back home," explained Reid.
Reid says they'll have educational programs for children and adults.
Some of the life skill classes for the adults include, money management, finance, and credit lessons.
He says by working together they're hoping to make a real difference in the community.
"A community resource that's going to help revitalize this area and in turn revitalize the city and heal it," said Reid.
The new center will be hosting an open house on Saturday, March 26.
For more information about upcoming programs and opportunities to volunteer, wearewashington.org or the We Are Washington Facebook page.