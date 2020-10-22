TEXARKANA, Texas - First responders in Texarkana are rallying behind one of their own who is battling COVID-19.
LifeNet Paramedic Shon Matthews tested positive late last month. He's being treated at a hospital in Temple, Texas, as he is in the fight of his life against coronavirus.
LifeNet administrators say he is still in critical, but stable condition.
Matthews has spent most of his adult life helping others as a paramedic. In 2007, he joined LifeNet Emergency Medical Services.
Matthews has served as a field training officer, flight medic, and operations manager. Most recently, he was named regional manager for Cass and Morris counties.
During Matthew's time representing LifeNet in Washington, D.C., at the American Ambulance Association‘s Star of Life event in 2019, he got a reputation for being the “selfie king."
Several of his co-workers have started a #SelfieingforShon campaign. They're asking the community to post a selfie with that hashtag to show support.
Matthew's family have not been able to visit him at the hospital due to his illness.
"He's in the COVID unit, so all this support has to help and close that connection a little bit. We're really hoping that at some point he'll test negative, and they'll be able to go see him," said David Baumgardner, LifeNet Inc. CEO.
Matthew's LifeNet family say they'll continue to support him, and are hoping he'll enjoying seeing all the selfies when he's recovered.
Several fundraisers and donation pages have been set up to help the Matthews' family with medical expenses.
-----
For more information, go to Shon Matthews' Facebook Page. A LifeNet employee has also partnered with Capital Burgers for a fundraiser on Nov. 19. The event is called, Fundraiser for the #SelfieKing Shon Matthews & Family.