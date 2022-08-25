Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas.
Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway.
The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries, as well as, workplace injuries, geriatric care, and pain-related issues.
"We really just try to tailor it around the patients' schedule. We want to make it as convenient as possible for them. We also offer flexible payment plans if that's something they need," said Brianna Baird, Texarkana Physical Therapy marketing director.
Owner Wade Batchelor has been working with patients in western Bowie County since 2005. The Wake Village office is his fourth location.
For more information about Texarkana Physical Therapy visit their website at Tkphysicaltherapy.com.