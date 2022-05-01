TEXARKANA, Ark. - Advances in DNA technology are being used to help solve a more than 40-year-old double murder case in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Some community members started a social media page to find justice for two young siblings brutally murdered in their home in 1981.
The group's efforts have recently captured the attention of local police and a leading DNA company.
A small memorial sits in an empty grass lot where Karen Alexander, 14, and her brother Gordon, 13, lived in 1981.
The house on Baden Street is gone, but the community has not forgotten.
The Justice for Karen and Gordon Facebook Page was created in 2019 to shine a light back on the case.
The group was contacted by Texarkana native and leading DNA Genealogist Cheryl Hester last September.
"I was almost 11-years-old when this happened, so I remember it well," said Hester.
She says the father, Weldon Alexander, came home from working a graveyard shift at Cooper Tire on April 8, 1981, to find his son brutally murdered and his daughter critically injured.
Karen lived three days in a coma before dying.
Detectives say both siblings had been stabbed multiple times by a knife believed to have been the murder weapon left at the scene.
"It was still something a lot of parents were worried about. Who killed these children? Why were they killed? I was touched by it, and I've thought about it for years and years," said Hester.
Hester works with AdvanceDNA to help police across the nation to track down violent criminals with forensic genealogy.
With the latest advances in technology, she says they only need a very small amount of DNA to open the door to decade-old cases.
"Even if it's degraded we're able to enrich it and get it to a point where we can get a good file, put it into the two databases we're allowed to use for law enforcement, and get these matches," explained Hester.
A couple of years after the Alexander siblings were killed, Serial Killer Henry Lucas claimed to have killed them.
Police later determined he was in another state, at the time of the murders.
Hester believes that false confession held up the case.
Meanwhile, she feels optimistic about their latest efforts using forensic genealogy.
"My feeling on it is if we can get a good profile. We can bring this home," said Hester.
The siblings were home alone because their mother was in the hospital at the time of the attack.
Detectives say they're still actively following leads on the Alexander case.
Anyone with information, should contact the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.