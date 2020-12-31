Texarkana police investigating fatal shooting outside of Chili's restaurant

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana police have identified the victim from Wednesday's deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Chili's Grill & Bar.

Jermaine Aldridge, 31, of Texarkana, Texas, died at the scene, according to police.

Additional details about the shooting were not released.

