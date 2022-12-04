Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting on State Line Avenue

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Texarkana man.
The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of 4524 North State Line Avenue.
Police say Joseph Ross, 26, was in the parking lot of a gas station when gunshots were fired.
Ross was taken by private vehicle to CHRISTUS St. Michaels Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His body will be transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 793-7867 or STOP.