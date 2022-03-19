Texarkana police investigate shooting at Walmart Neighborhood Center

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Center in Texarkana, Texas.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night in the 3300 block of Summerhill Road.
Investigators say Zachariah Larry, 22, and another man got into an argument inside the store that continued in the parking lot and became physical.
At some point, police say Larry shot the victim and took off.
The 43-year old victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who knows where Larry is should contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.