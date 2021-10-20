Texarkana police investigate string of armed convenience store robberies

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana area police are investigating three robberies over the last two weeks. All of the holdups have been at convenience stores.
Investigators believe the three robberies have been committed by the same man, and they're concerned because these crimes seem to be getting more violent with each one.
Police say two of the robberies were committed on South Lake Drive on the Texas side, and the most recent holdup happened on the Arkansas side.
The suspect is described as a male, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a hoodie, utility gloves and a mask in all three robberies.
Authorities are asking anyone around a convenience store late at night to be extra vigilant right now.
"If anybody comes in, or anything that happens that makes them uncomfortable give us a call. Let us come check it out. Hopefully, it's going to be nothing, but it may wind up being something that prevents a robbery, or for someone getting seriously injured or killed," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
Police say the suspect used a handgun to rob the clerk at each store and received an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information on who might be responsible for all of the robberies is asked to contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.