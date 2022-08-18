Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area.
The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families.
The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
Cheatham was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and black T-shirt.
Police are also actively looking for Michael Nelson, 41. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Nelson lives in Foreman, Ark., but was last seen in Texarkana.
"Mr. Nelson's sister reported him missing. He was last known to be at a hotel in Texarkana, Ark., and that was July 27th of this year," said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, TAPD spokeswoman.
Family members told investigators that it's very unlike him to not make contact, and they're hoping someone knows his whereabouts.
Police say they've exhausted all leads, and are hoping the community can help.
Anyone with information on these missing person cases, should contact the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3130.