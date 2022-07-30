Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries

TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves.
While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects.
Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning of July, and its continued through out the month.
Authorities have been stepping up patrols to combat to problem of multiple vehicles being stolen and burglarized.
Seven people including three adults and four juveniles have already been arrested.
Most of the crimes committed this month have been crimes of opportunity.
Police want to remind people to take steps to secure their vehicles, including locking them and not leaving the keys inside the car.
They also recommend parking your vehicle in well-lit areas or a secure garage if possible.
"Please do not use your vehicle as a gun safe because these firearms fall into the hands of criminals, then they can commit robberies, possibly murder. We don’t want that to happen," said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, TAPD Spokesperson.
More arrests are pending.
Officers are searching for LaDonta Davis and two other juveniles.
Police say most of the vehicle burglaries have been late at night and are happening all over the city.
Anyone with information about the burglaries and thefts or suspicious activity is asked to contact the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.