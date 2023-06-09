TEXARKANA, Texas - A routine trespassing call in Texarkana took an unusual turn this week when two officers found themselves rescuing a women hanging upside down from a two-story window.
Police say an apartment complex manager was providing information to ban someone from the property when they heard a scream, ran up stairs, and saw a women caught in the window by her foot.
The photo from the officer's body cam shows them holding the 57-year old women's ankle as she hangs upside down outside of the window.
Police believe she was trying to escape from the window when it shut and caught her foot.
Officers Aaron Jones and Lauren Freeman stayed with her the entire time.
"The whole time you can hear the officer on the body camera say, I don't think I can keep holding her. They were doing everything they could. His arms had to have been burning when he got done with this. He did manage to hold onto her," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department spokesperson.
The officers held onto her ankle for more than five minutes until the fire department could arrive with a ladder and get her down.
Both officers say they were pretty worn out by the time it was all over.
Thankfully, the woman did not receive any major injuries. She has been banned from the property.