Texarkana police search for armed robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating two convenience store armed robberies in Texarkana, Texas.
Both happened in the last couple of weeks at stores on the south side of the city near Lake Drive.
Police have not identified the suspect, but they're hoping someone will recognize him from one of the store's surveillance videos.
Officers say the suspect used a handgun to rob the clerk at each store and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Both robberies happened around 10:30 p.m. about two weeks apart.
Authorities say the suspect wore the same "Texas" hoodie in both robberies.
Officer Shawn Vaughn says the gunman was in and out of the stores quickly.
Police are hoping someone might recognize his face or even his voice.
"The violence tends to escalate certainly if the clerk is not compliant. We do not want anyone getting hurt and obviously we don't want anyone getting robbed anymore either. It's really important for us to get this guy off the street," said Vaughn.
Last October, police investigated three similar store robberies, two on the Texas-side and one on the Arkansas-side.
Vaughn says investigators are not sure if this same person involved in these latest two robberies, but they are looking at that possibility.
Anyone with information about these crimes, is urged to contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.