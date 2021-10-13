Texarkana police urge people to protect themselves from credit card fraud

TEXARKANA, Texas - With online shopping becoming more common, police say it's important to keep your credit or debit card information private and take safety measures to help prevent fraud.
Texarkana, Texas police said reports of debit or credit card fraud is happening more often, and can be difficult to track down immediately. However, earlier this week they caught a break thanks to the quick action of the card holder.
Officers said an employee of Sonic on Stateline Avenue called 911 after a woman in California told them that her credit card had been used at their business. The $45 order had been placed through the Sonic app.
When Tommy Hillis showed up to pick up the order, police picked up him instead.
The victim in this case had set up automatic notifications on her phone, which made all the difference, police said.
"We are very seldom in a position where we are able to make an arrest like this simply because of the delay in people realizing there is a problem, but with the notification going directly to your phone, and you always have your phone with you. You know immediately there's a problem," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police spokesperson.
Police sid Hillis' phone still had the Sonic app with the victim's credit card number on it. His bond has been set at $20,000.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than 270,000 cases of credit card fraud were reported in the U.S. in 2019 alone.