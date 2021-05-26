TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of killing a Chicago man whose body was found inside of his Texarkana apartment Tuesday morning.
Mahogany Jashe Palmer, 22, of Little Rock is wanted for capital murder in the death of Earnest Jackson, 40, police said.
Police said the manager of Fox Creek Apartments in the 4300 block of County Avenue asked officers to do a welfare check after not hearing or seeing Jackson in about a week.
Palmer is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information related to Jackson’s death, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).