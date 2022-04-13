Texarkana recognized by the state as "Competitive Community"

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Leaders with the City of Texarkana, Ark., say they are ready for new economic development opportunities.
State and community leaders met Wednesday morning to announce a new site certification and to be recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson as a competitive community. The luncheon was held at the Texarkana Country Club to celebrate the community being ready for economic growth.
City leaders say economic opportunities for Texarkana are unlimited, but they've also talked about the possibility of recruiting an automobile manufacturing facility.
The community has been working since 2020 to develop a certified property on nearly 1,400 acres of land called the Redi Arkansas Manufacturing Center.
Hutchinson created the Competitive Community Initiative in 2018 to help communities better prepare for economic development projects and successfully compete for jobs and investments. He says not many communities in the state have received this type of designation.
"Texarkana is really leading the curve in terms of leadership and the opportunities they want to have for the future," said Hutchinson.
"Manufacturing is the key to creating jobs, and making communities vital and we're doing that today," Mayor Allen Brown said.
The designation also shows that the community has a strong workforce, a site that is turn-key ready, the right leadership in place, and is ready for large economic development projects.
Currently, there are only eight competitive communities in Arkansas, including Texarkana.