Texarkana recognizes EMS Appreciation Week

TEXARKANA, Texas - EMS Appreciation Week promotes public safety, and celebrates the life-saving efforts of first responders.
And this year, it's especially important.
Several Texarkana businesses partnered to help honor first responders who are now on the front line helping in the fight against COVID-19.
Organizers say during this time, it’s more important than ever, to let frontline workers know that the community is standing behind them.
"This year especially with COVID-19, and every call is a potential life risk call," said Dr. Matt Young of the Texarkana Emergency Center.
Dr. Young says the work of local first responders is not only essential, but it's critical.
Mayors of both Texarkana cities proclaimed May 20th as EMS Appreciation Day.
All first responders including EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters were treated to a free boxed lunch.
"I think everyone is doing the best they can to provide protection, of course, especially the people in the hospitals and in the medical field," said Sgt. Kimberly Weaver with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
First responders put their lives on the line each day, but many of them say navigating through these challenging times has added even another level of stress.
"We've got to take extra precaution to make sure everyone at home and us stay safe. We definitely don't want to track this home to any babies, kids or any family members," said Ethan Phillips, Texarkana, Texas Fire Department.
"There's always the unknown, but now it's more stressful at times," explained Chief Bruce Dinsmore, Wake Village Fire Department.
"We always deal with a lot of things, such as illnesses, viruses, on an everyday basis, this just adds another level to it. This is part of the job, it's what we signed up for and what we have to do," said Bruce Townsend, LifeNet EMS.
Big Jakes Bar-b-que provided about 300 lunches at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center and the Arkansas Convention Center.
First responders say they're grateful for the community's support, especially over the last couple of months.
Texarkana Emergency Center partnered with Eagle Distributing, Farmers Bank and Texarkana Funeral Home to sponsor the event.