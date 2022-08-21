Texarkana Recreation Center to host after school program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - With school underway in Texarkana, some parents are looking for more options for their kids after the bell rings.
Starting Monday, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas will be partnering with 'Food from Heaven' to offer an after-school program for area students.
'Food from Heaven' and Operation Kids will be providing students a free after school program for children 18 and under.
Executive Director Joy Lentz says they're hoping to feed up to 50 kids.
"When they get home a lot of kids don't have anything to eat in the evening. This program makes it possible for them to get something to eat and there is an activity sheet in their bag," said Lentz.
The program will be held at the Texarkana Recreation Center which opened last January.
Parks & Recreation Director Adam Dalby says the after school program is the next step in programming at their facility.
"It's going to mean a lot to the community. It's going to get more people into the building and it's going to be able to feed a lot of kids," explained Dalby.
In the beginning, the services will only be grab and go to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
All kids will be provided a snack and dinner.
Once the program picks up, Dalby says they'll also offer a variety of physical and educational activities for kids to choose from.
"It's going to give them a chance to interact with some other kids as well, and hopefully get their homework done," said Dalby.
With so many families struggling to make ends meet, Lentz says the after school program is now more important than ever.
She says the main goal of the program is to make sure every child in the community has access to healthy meals.
"There's so many other things they have to stress about, gas and how to get them to school, and different things. This way they don't have to worry about the food," said Lentz.
The after-school program will be held weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information about how to register call the Texarkana Recreation Center at 870-779-4964, or stop by the facility located at 1 Legion Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.