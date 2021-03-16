Texarkana Regional Airport expects more stimulus money

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The federal government is sending about $8 billion from President Biden's relief bill to airports across the nation.
Some of those stimulus funds will be landing at the Texarkana Regional Airport.
The Texarkana airport is expected to get about $1 million to be used for offsetting costs, limiting the spread of the virus and protecting employee payroll.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich he says they're planning to restore a management position that had to be eliminated early on in the pandemic.
Mehrlich says he's thankful they're a smaller operation because he believes they'll be able to recover a lot faster than many of the larger airports in the country.
"We're looking forward to providing even new operations, new destinations, and grow out of this, instead of, just recover from it," Mehrlich.
A second portion of federal funding for nearly $642,000 will also be given to the airport to help cover construction costs of the new terminal building.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the travel industry.
Last year, U.S. Airlines lost more than $35 billion.
The pandemic relief bill also includes $14 billion for airlines.