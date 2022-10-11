TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Regional Airport will hold its Triennial full-scale airport emergency exercise on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11:00 a.m. The exercise is required once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration for commercial service airports.
The exercise is an emergency response to test TXK’s Airport Emergency Plan, in accordance with the FAA requirements, and to improve emergency preparedness in the event of an actual aircraft incident. Mutual aid agencies responsible for first response and treatment of patients will participate. This will allow the airport to complete a comprehensive test of the system and coordination with our first responder partners.
As a result of the exercise, the public may see increased activity with emergency vehicles coming to and from the airport as well as on the airfield. This should not be of any concern to the public as this is only a drill. The exercise will not affect commercial flights and will take place in an area separate from flight operations.