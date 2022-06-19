TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show hosted by Show Me Snakes was presented at the Four States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building on Saturday.
Vendors said they were amazed at the long lines and attendance when the expo first began at 9:00 a.m. for the V.I.P. start and stayed busy up until around 2:00 p.m. and the show wrapped up at 3:00 p.m.
A young vendor from Central Arkansas in Conway County walked around with a non-venomous seven-year-old Banana Cinnamon Ball Python around his neck named Midas.
He said the Ball Python got that name because they ball up when they are afraid.
The snake did not mind being pet by those that wished to touch a cold-blooded animal.
Besides Midas, their other snakes are for sale.
One included was a baby snake looking almost like an albino, but it had blue eyes, called a blue-eyed leucistic.
Once hatched, the baby snakes start out by eating small mice since they are not members of the mammal family.
Overall, The Show Me Show lives up to their slogan, “We are not just your average reptile show.”
It was an affordable event for the family, they provided reptile education and the vendors were personable and professional.