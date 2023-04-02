Texarkana resident shares positive encounter with local police

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Over the last few year, law enforcement across the country has come under fire.
From defund the police movement to negative stories of brutality, it's taken a toll on officers.
A Texarkana, Arkansas resident recently shared a positive encounter she had with local police and it's helping to boost morale.
Hollie Combs says when Officer LaShondra Tyson pulled her over on a traffic stop last week, she immediately became nervous.
"All I could see was the news and the bad stuff going on. I got scared, but when she walked up to my window, her voice, I was instantly soothed.
I wasn't scared at all," said Combs.
After having such a positive encounter with Officer Tyson, Combs felt compelled to share her experience.
She said the officer was respectful and polite.
Combs wrote an email to the police department expressing her gratitude.
"I really wanted to thank her for that because I was having a pretty rough morning, but after that happened my morning went a lot better.
I just had to reach out. Something just told me I had to reach out to them," said Combs.
With all the negative press about police nationwide, Cpl. Les Munn says it's more important than ever to share the positive.
that's why he posted her email on the department's Facebook page.
"It shows the community that the negative is not always what's out there. There's more positive than there is negative.
When Hollie C. sent us that email, I appreciated here for doing that. It allowed me to share a positive story with the community involving one of our officers," said Munn.
Munn says the department's officers strive everyday to make a positive interaction with public, and it makes a difference to know they're appreciated.
He says when there's a bad situation, some people try to make all officers seem at fault.
"It's unfair to the officers who are trying to do the right job, who show up every day and try to have a good positive interaction with the community.
Share your positive with us as well as the negative," said Munn.
Officer Tyson has been working with the police department since 2020.