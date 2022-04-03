TEXARKANA, Texas - Frustration is mounting in Texarkana, Texas over trains sitting on tracks blocking the traffic at a crossing on Richmond Road.
Some residents believe a merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern will only make the issue worse.
Texarkana resident Charles Spiller says on any given day, there's about 16 trains crossing Richmond Road.
If a merger is approved between Canadian Pacific and KCS, Spiller believes that train traffic will double.
"My main concern is that our church is over in the that area. It's on the east side of the railroad tracks and the trains come through and sometimes they stop," said Spiller.
Spiller says the trains are known to block traffic for long periods of time.
The Richmond Crossing has an alert system with flashing lights at Summerhill Road and Texas Boulevard to let people know to take a different route when a train is crossing.
Officials with KCS did not say whether traffic would increase with the proposed merger, but they said motorists are given advance notice.
Spiller says they'd rather have a more reliable train schedule.
"I'm just asking that we have some clarity on how much time is going to be allocated for the trains to go through and not stop and block the tracks," said Spiller.
Steve Matlock is a member of the Newton Neighborhood Association.
He says their goal is to grow and revitalize the area, by showing people it's a nice quite community.
"The environmental impact it's having on us is the noise. You're having an engine run all night. Unless you live in this community, people have gotten so use to the sound that they just kind of ignore it," explained Matlock.
Matlock is also concerned that trains blocking traffic could delay emergency vehicles.
A spokesperson with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department says the obstruction is an inconvenience, but so far it's not caused any serious delays.
Meanwhile, Matlock recognizes that the trains are good for the economy, but believes there's a solution that will for everyone.
"In order for us to have our community grow. We want to make sure people understand how and when that train system works, how they can benefit from it, and how to not be taken advantage of by trying to take that route," said Matlock.
The Surface Transportation Board recently asked merger partners Canadian Pacific and KCS to address an apparent “inconsistency in the calculation of traffic density numbers.”
An environmental impact study on the merger is expected to be published later this spring.
At that time, people will be able to file public comments on project.