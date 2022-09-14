Texarkana Resources celebrates Direct Support Professional Appreciation Week

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Arkansas is helping Texarkana Resources for the Disabled celebrate the hard work and dedication of direct support professionals who care for people with disabilities.
It's all part of National DSP Recognition Week.
DSP staff are a critical part of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled.
They help those with disabilities to have independent lives by teaching them work, life, and home skills.
Mayor Allen Brown made an official proclamation and urged residents to honor and thank direct support staff.
There are 25 DSP workers at Texarkana Resources and about 60 clients.
Staff member Sheila Bolton was also recently recognized as one of the top ten direct support professionals in the country.
She was selected out of about 500 nominees.
Texarkana Resources for the Disabled CEO Jennifer Lewis says those with disabilities depend on these professionals to live.
"I feel like vocational direct support people are very under-recognized and under-valued in our society. During COVID their work didn't stop, people with disabilities need care 24/7," explained Lewis.
The direct support profession is one of the fastest growing positions in America, but unfortunately low wages are creating a growing shortage for people entering the field.
The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals has recently been talking to members of Congress to address the high turnover rate and wage increases.