Texarkana Resources prepares for Draw Down Fundraiser

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is working to expand its facility and programs.
Texarkana Resources for the Disabled has been serving the community for 55 years. Administrators say they've recently experienced an increase in the number of people with disabilities seeking services in the Texarkana area.
In order to meet the demand, they're expanding their footprint with a new 5,000 square foot building. Construction work is expected to be done in the next 30 days.
It will house an art and sensory room, a space for their older clients, and classrooms for clients to build resumes and learn interviewing skills.
The organization serves more than 100 people with disabilities each day by teaching them independent living skills and work training.
"Within the last five years, we've grown over 50% of the individuals we serve. With this new building we anticipate serving another 50. We want to have the space for them to do that and for them to have the space so they can learn in a way that's meaningful, conducive and not overwhelming," said Jennifer Lewis, Texarkana Resources CEO.
Texarkana Resources is hosting a Draw Down fundraiser on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ramage Farms. The theme is "Under the Harvest Moon," and the goal is to raise $30,000. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information about the fundraiser contact Jennifer Lewis at 870-774-9675 or to donate go to texarkanaresources.org.