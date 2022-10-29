Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world.
Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana.
The business was started in 2014.
The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's all be done with the help of their customers and community volunteers.
On Saturday, the restaurant held is the fourth mobile pack event in Texarkana.
Since the Texarkana location opened in 2018, they've nearly reached the 1 million meal mark.
The two-day MobilePack project included about 500 volunteers from all across the community, who packed about 135,000 meals for hungry children all around the world.
For every meal that someone purchases at Tacos For Life, the store donates a meal to a starving child.
Volunteers are packing meals from money provided through purchases at the Texarkana location.
Once the meals are packed, restaurant owner Tony Livingston says the boxes are distributed to one of 90 countries in the world that partner with Tacos For Life.
"The first time I went to a mobile pack. You hear about the mission and that's great, but when you come and you get to see the videos and you get to pack these meals. It puts it in a whole new perspective. It makes you think more about what we're doing around the world," explained Livingston.
Livingston says the founders of the chain started with a heart for feeding the hungry.
He says the more meals they sell, the more meals they can donate.
So far, the Tacos For Life chain restaurant has packed a total of nearly 27 million meals for starving children.