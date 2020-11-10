TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana, Texas ISD has selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.
Doug Brubaker has been the superintendent at Fort Smith Public Schools since 2017. Before that, he worked in large school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 24 years.
TISD will formally name Brubaker as superintendent on Dec. 1, following the state-mandated 21 day waiting period. His first day on the job will be Jan. 4.
"We'll develop a 90-days plan, just go through all the documents, meet all the people, and spend some time having some of those initial conversations, so I develop an understanding of the district's strengths and some of its needs," said Brubaker.
The district began searching for a new superintendent in July after Paul Norton resigned to take a position as superintendent of Lake Travis ISD.