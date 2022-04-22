Texarkana seeks public input for comprehensive plan

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Ark., is asking the public to help it plan for the future.
The city is working on a comprehensive plan that will help guide development over the next two decades. There's an online survey that will give people an opportunity to participate in the planning process.
Anyone can fill out the survey that asks for feedback on a range of topics including infrastructure, housing, public safety, parks, and entertainment.
The Board of Directors make tough decisions every year on where to spend the city's money. The goal of the comprehensive plan is to give city leaders and staff a guideline for financial decisions and resources.
Anyone across the region can take the public survey, it's not just for Arkansas residents.
"We have a lot of people who come through the city and they all take advantage of our services. We think every kind of input we can get is good," said Eric Ethridge, city spokesman.
It's been more than 30 years since the city has developed a comprehensive plan.
It will host a vision meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the Texarkana Recreation Center. It's open to the public, and will lay out different aspects of the comprehensive plan.
You can fill out the city's survey here.