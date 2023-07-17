TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana residents are being asked for input on plans to redevelop a historic landmark.
The Jamison building opened in 1930 as Texarkana's first black business and professional office building. The structure has not been occupied in more than 30 years.
City leaders say the public meeting later this month will not only give people an opportunity to be apart of the redevelopment planning process, but also address the needs of the community.
The Jamison building is located on West 3rd Street in the downtown historic district. It's across the street from the Texarkana Public Library.
The city is partnering with the building's owners to see it come back to life.MThe redevelopment efforts are also being made through the EPA Brownfields program.
The city is hoping the Jamison building will contribute to the overall economic development of downtown.
"I think the main thing we're all looking for is getting some ideas of what the possibilities of that building could be as it relates to some of the needs in the area," said Vashil Fernandez, Texarkana Planning and community development director.
The city's goal is to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for redevelopment of this historic landmark.
The public meeting to discuss ideas for the Jamison building will be held on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Texarkana Public Library.
City leaders are hoping to also walk across the street that evening and give the public a tour of the Jamison building.