Texarkana sexual assault survivor fights to get new law passed in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana sexual assault survivor fought to get a new law passed in Arkansas that gives victims the right to make sure their attackers get tested for HIV.
Amy Stanley testified to lawmakers in March that when she was raped and robbed in her home in 2015, if this law had been in effect, she wouldn't have been put under more trauma.
"This was a win for victims. I want people to know there is victory. There are people fighting and there will be changes made," Stanley said.
Stanley was there on Monday when Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 308 into law. The bill means victims of sexual assault can request that their attackers undergo HIV testing within 48 hours of being formally charged or indicted.
"We cannot change what happened to me, but if I can make a difference going forward. That gives me a piece of my heart back," said Stanley.
Arkansas law already allows prosecutors to request HIV testing for the accused in sexual assault cases. However, in Stanley's case that didn't happen.
She had to go through the emotional and financial burden of getting tested on her own. Stanley said prosecutors are often overworked and her request was overlooked.
The new law will take the burden off the prosecutor, and place that power in the victim's hands, Stanley said.
"Rape is one of the most under reported crimes, if not the most under reported crime. I'm working to change that, but I can't ask a victim to report, knowing what they're going to go through in the justice system. So, I have to work to make it better," said Stanley.
She is speaking out because she wants other survivors to know this law. You can't use rights that you don't know you have, she said.
"When you're talking about this type of crime and a life and death disease like HIV, when you put the power back in the victim's hand. It's huge. It's a very big deal," said Stanley.
Senate Bill 308 was sponsored by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton and Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.