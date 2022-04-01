SHOOTING

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of Artesian Street.

Police found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police three men in a white Range Rover were the shooters, but so far, only one arrest has been made.

Steven Heinrich, Jr. has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and battery in the first degree.

Anyone with information should contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments