TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of Artesian Street.
Police found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police three men in a white Range Rover were the shooters, but so far, only one arrest has been made.
Steven Heinrich, Jr. has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and battery in the first degree.
Anyone with information should contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.