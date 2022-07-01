TEXARKANA, TEXAS - A three-hour standoff ended with one man in custody in Texarkana, Texas. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Jerome Street.
Police say Max Kelly told 911 that he'd been stabbed. When officers arrived, they say Kelly had barricaded himself inside the home with two other people, including an elderly woman who had possibly been injured.
Authorities say after several hours of trying to negotiate, a SWAT team moved in.
"Initially we had been told that he had been stabbed, but when we did make entry into the house, we determined that there were no stab wounds at all", Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Dept. PIO said.
Kelly was arrested on a felony probation violation after leaving a treatment center.
The two other people in the home were checked out on scene by EMS. One of them was taken to a local hospital with possible minor injuries.