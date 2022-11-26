Texarkana stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana businesses have been preparing for the holiday sales rush of Small Business Saturday.
"Harts on Broad" in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas has been opened two years.
The shop has three local businesses all under one roof.
They've been offering discounts to customers in hopes of drawing in more business.
In Texarkana, Texas, B.Jaxx Accessories were also offering sales on some of their winter clothing.
The store also has many unique items.
Both businesses say shopping small can make a big impact, especially during the holiday months.
"With the variety of things, people know they can check here for items they would like," explained Michelle Douglas, B.Jaxx Texarkana.
"It can bring you from the red to the black. It's a wonderful time, so we need people to shop small business," said Debbie Liles, Let There be Design Gifts owner.
Last year, American Express reported that Small Business Saturday reached an all-time high with an estimated $23 billion in U.S. consumer spending.