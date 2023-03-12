Texarkana students create art display for local park

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana art students are using their talents to help make new improvements to a local park.
The students recently unveiled a new art display near the dam at Bringle Lake.
The mission of the art club at Pleasant Grove Intermediate School is to not only teach art, but to also foster a sense of community within their students.
Each year, the art club participates in a community service project that helps beautify local neighborhoods.
This year, they focused on the Bringle Lake Walking Trail.
There were about 30 Fifth graders in the art club who helped create the art display.
Teacher Christina Cook says each fish in the display represents the artist who created it.
She hopes the project will show them that they're special, and they all have the power to change the community.
"All of our projects are underwater themed. The art club created this installation with recycled materials with the help of our amazing maintenance crew to help brighten the landscape at the spillway," said Cook.
"None of us have ever done anything like this. It's a unique experience for us to all be a part of something like this," explained Piper Gibson, PG Intermediate School.
The students used recyclable materials from the district's maintenance department.
Cook hopes the project will remind everyone of the importance of taking care of our local parks.
The art display in located near the spillway in the community of Wamba.