Texarkana students make history as Arkansas' first elementary-level honor society

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The National Honor Society is the oldest and best-known student recognition programs in the nation. It was founded in 1921.
A group of Texarkana elementary students are making history with the organization in the state of Arkansas.
Administrators with North Heights Community School began looking at the National Elementary Honor Society earlier this school year because of the program's leadership and service components.
"Our school being a community school has a service focus, we fit perfectly with what that organization offered. So, we began looking into the process and was accepted," explained Samantha Coleman, North Heights Community School Principal.
Coleman says 20 of their 4th and 5th grade students made history this month by being inducted into Arkansas' first elementary-level honor society.
"To be able to claim first is a very big deal. Our kids are very proud to make that title," said Coleman.
The students have already partnered with the city to plant trees for Arbor Day.
The group is also planning to make blessing bags for the homeless shelter, participate in a community clean-up, and collect items for the animal shelter.
Fourth grader Benson Ragsdale is excited about getting to make difference.
"I know it's a privilege because I get to help out in the community and my school. I think it is a real privilege and I'm honored to be in it," said Ragsdale.
To be selected, students must go through a panel review, maintain a grade average of eighty-five or higher, show leadership qualities, and engage in community service projects throughout the year.
Linely Brown and Averi Lovelis, both 4th graders, were selected for membership.
"It's really fun because it means we have good grades and we've worked hard," said Lovelis.
"I achieved my goals and got really good grades to get in and I'm also in student government," said Brown.
Coleman says they are excited about the potential effect the honor society program could have on their students.
"We look at our students and know they're our future community leaders, and leadership is first and foremost serving others. We want our children to be good stewards of their community moving forward," said Coleman.
Coleman says they have younger students who already look up to the 4th and 5th grade honor society members and are looking forward to applying to the program next year.
Here is a list of the first inductees:
5th Grade - Aleyshia Brown, Kaden Brunson, Jillian Dupree, Kaylee Harmon, Ava Haworth, Dean Landrum, Cross Otwell, Ledgen Stone, Sophia Swartz, Aaliyah Thomas, Sarah Trotter, and Lily Wright.
4th Grade - Linley Brown, Ahmora Eason, Lainey Hobbs, Tucker Johnson, Averi Lovelis, Benson Ragsdale, Auron Ross, and Elijah Wright.